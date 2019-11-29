Annual Christmas Tree Pickup Program Has New Workforce

Lake Wildwood’s Annual Christmas Tree Pickup Program has a new workforce this year, the Nevada Union Interact Club.

The organization is now sponsored by Nevada County Rotary Clubs, notably our local Penn Valley club.

It brings together Nevada Union High School students, ages 12-18, to develop leadership skills and to perform local and international services.

NU Interact Club students volunteer monthly at Hospitality House and help with clothing and food drives.

In addition, they take part in such activities as the Sacramento Area Special Olympics, Shoes That Grow (a project which provides shoes to children in Central America and Mexico), and dog food bags for pets of the homeless.

The Annual Christmas Tree Project is now a community service of the NU Interact Club. Please make your donation payable to PV Rotary Club . . . and have a wonderful Christmas!