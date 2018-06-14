Annual Boat Parade Goes Jedi

CALLING ALL LAKE WILDWOOD BOAT OWNERS!

The Fourth of July is only a few weeks away, and our Annual Boat Parade is just around the corner. Participation is open to the entire Lake Wildwood community — everyone who has a motorized boat with a current decal.

We need a large turnout of boats again this year and we need your help to make it happen! All boats registered by Wednesday, June 27, are eligible for cash prizes, which will be awarded to winners in both the Pontoon and Other categories: First Prize $125; Second Prize $75; Third Prize $50. Boats will be judged on three features: (1) Originality and Cleverness; (2) The Wow Factor; (3) Design Quality and Construction.

Wow us with your ideas and creativity! "Outer Space"is an eclectic theme, so whether you're a fan of Tesla, Star Wars, Lost in Space or astronomy, this is for you. Plan a space flight with your Tesla, get your Wookie on or turn your boat into a celestial masterpiece.

Bring out your flags and banners, music, horns, costumes and props, plus all the bells and whistles you can imagine.

Talk with your boat-owner friends and encourage them to enter their boats too.

Entry forms are available at the Community Center lobby. There is a Fourth of July Boat Parade box on the table for your completed entry forms, or mail them to Mary May Vereen, 18762 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Don't get marooned on shore. Sign up now!

Any questions? Call Vicki Cambron at 205-5005.