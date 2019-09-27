Animal Place Hosts First Community Day

Animal Place, a non-profit farmed animal sanctuary, is inviting Nevada County residents to the first annual Community Day.

Nestled on 600 acres on McCourtney Road, Animal Place provides permanent sanctuary to hundreds of rescued farmed animals, from cows to chickens. Though the organization has been around since 1989 and in Grass Valley since 2010, it is not uncommon to hear, “We drive by a lot but don’t really know what Animal Place is.”

Community Day is a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give members of the community a look into what life is like at one of the oldest and largest sanctuaries in the country.

Not only does Animal Place look after the physical, emotional, and psychological health of its animal residents, but it is also an advocacy and education center for its human

visitors.

In addition to a free vegan lunch, kid-friendly games, and live jazz music, visitors can learn about Animal Place’s residential intern program, volunteer opportunities, humane education campaigns, and visit the on-site museum — but the highlight of the

￼￼

day is that barns will be open from 12-1:30 p.m.

With open barns, visitors can meet animals like Belle (pictured above), a friendly nine-year old goat who came from a dairy farm, and Timi, a rabbit who was one of more than forty rabbits confiscated by San Francisco Animal Control from a home that was selling them online.

Survey results from 2019 show that ninety percent of tour guests would recommend it to others and Community Day presents the opportunity to experience it for free!

For more information, visit donate.animalplace.org/CommunityDay