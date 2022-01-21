An Invitation to Members Interested in Serving on the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors

I have served on many nonprofit boards throughout Nevada County and found my time on the Lake Wildwood board to be by far the most enjoyable and fulfilling. Contrary to popular myth, serving on the board does not take extensive time nor will you lose any friends; at least not the true ones! With three or more like-minded board members much can be accomplished to benefit the Association and all of its members. The key is to have well-qualified candidates with a common set of values, beliefs, and understanding of how to perform the responsibilities of a board member for a Home Owners Association.

To help candidates get well-prepared to serve on the board of directors, a “Seminar for Future Board Members” is being offered. It covers board leadership, governing documents, and financials. Many of the current board members attended this seminar. The sessions will be on March 4, March 18, April 1, and April 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Typically, attendees spend 25-30 hours of time, spread over two months, completing homework assignments and attending the seminar sessions.

Please contact me if you are interested in attending and want more detailed information: (530) 559-4720 or tcrosstalk@gmail.com .