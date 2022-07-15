An Evening in Lake Wildwood

Comedianne Aurora Singh poses with Valerie and Scott Costa after the show.



A couple of weeks ago, I had the great pleasure to spend an evening enjoying some of the great offerings in Lake Wildwood; a first for me!

My husband and I dressed up and headed to the Clubhouse for an evening of entertainment. First stop was The Oaks, where we enjoyed fantastic craft cocktails and a delicious prime rib dinner. We always get prime rib when it’s on the menu, no matter where we are, and I have to say that this was some of the best we have had. The service was incredible, and sitting on the patio listening to Chris Crockett croon with a backdrop of deer frolicking and children playing on the golf course was magical.

Next was the comedy show that Morty Stein generously invited us to attend. Being fans of comedy, and frequent attendees of comedy shows in small venues and huge arenas, we were blown away by the talent there in the Clubhouse. As my husband succinctly put it, “That was surprisingly great!”

The host, Roman Guzman, was hilarious. As a Mexican American morning show radio DJ (who doesn’t speak Spanish), he had a quick wit and funny stories about navigating his cultural heritage. The second comedienne, Aurora Singh, had a deliciously dark style, with some great bits about karma and ex-boyfriends along with the difficulty of being a 6 foot tall woman with a mixed Indian and Haitian heritage. The headliner, Paul Conyers, had the crowd rolling in laughter with stories about relationships and being a professional comedian. I, for one, can’t wait to check out his Amazon Prime special, Above the Fray, very soon.

The bartender at the event, Rachel, was awesome, as well. She didn’t have the ingredients to make the delicious whiskey lemonade that we had brought in from The Oaks, so she created a fantastic drink just for us, and then remembered exactly what it was when I returned for a refill.

Thank you to Morty Stein, the incredible team at The Oaks, and everyone who keeps Lake Wildwood going. The Clubhouse and grounds are absolutely beautiful, and my husband and I can’t wait to come enjoy another date night there soon!

The Wildwood Independent Editor