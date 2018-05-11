Agronomy Report—Taming the Beast

William Hamilton, CGCS, Director of Agronomy

Happy Tres de Mayo! Tres de Mayo, also known as May 3, is the long-forgotten celebration of having one's weeds and grasses cut down below four inches by this date. Ours is a sad holiday but we are doing the best that we can in getting this done.

It is really not necessary to call and tell me about the tall grass that you can see from your residence. I can see it too and it is getting done as quickly as possible. In the next week we will employ some outside contractors to assist us in taming the beast.

The surrounds and bunker renovations progress rapidly. Thanks for your support and patience in getting this done. It will be a nice restoration to the golf course for many years to come. I know lots of you are sad to see your favorite bunker on #5 go away, but the renewed sand trap should make that hole equally as challenging.

The other conversation point is, "No, we did not make the greens smaller." The old collar grass was removed from the existing green edge with no reduction in square footage. We would never want to make the greens smaller. They just look that way with the new sod, as your own house would with new carpeting and drapes. This project will be complete by the next e-Bits article.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, we will tackle the collapsed culvert on #17 fairway during the week of May 14. Hoping this will be a seven-day job. During that time you’ll play the 17th hole as a par three for the week.

By May 21 all of this disruption will be complete and the golf course will be beautiful, and free of the dreaded tall grass.