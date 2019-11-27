Acoustic Music, Bikers And The Oaks Helping Others At Christmas

The Oaks Clubhouse acoustic Open Mic Night was back on Monday night, November 26! The gig was in full swing at the 19th Hole Bar. The house was packed with local acoustic musicians and lots of live music enthusiasts who came to enjoy the tasty food and drinks along with the performers’ music sets! The night’s itinerary included the debuts of two new talented acts: The Elderly Brothers, an acoustic duo with Jeff Davis and Jim Voss, and The Triage, a trio featuring local vocalist Jane Sinclair, guitarist Phil Missimore, and bassist Jim Lovvorn. Opening his solo song set, Mike Sheesley welcomed this year’s Season singing his nice stylish version of the Bing Crosby classic White Christmas.

‘Tis the season — and this year The Oaks Clubhouse is working in collaboration with the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club and the Open Mic staff to raise donations for the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run. Culminating at the Grass Valley Fairgrounds on December 14, this charitable event gives to local families and their children in need at Christmas time.

Folks coming to enjoy the next Open Mic on Monday, December 9, are encouraged to bring and donate a new child’s toy (still in the package) or give two canned goods. A special drop off bin is set up in the Clubhouse lobby for donations. All the Open Mic tips collected thru December 9 are also being donated to support this very worthwhile cause!

The Oaks Open Mic takes place every second and fourth Monday from 6:00pm to 8:30pm. Come to the next Open Mic on Monday, December 9. Open your hearts to help families in need this Christmas! Listen to the acoustic music talent and enjoy some great food and drinks at the Oaks Clubhouse! Performers interested in a song set should contact Open Mic Host, Bernie T. via text: 925-351-3672 or email: bjt47@comcast.net.