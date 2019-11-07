A Wonderful Turnout!

What a nice way to end the year – beautiful weather, fun tennis and great food! Wonderful turnout!

Our Turkey trot tennis social/annual meeting on Saturday, November 2nd was a success!

Our top players of the day were Bobbie Lippiatt, Randy Merrell, Bev Britton, and Terry Hutson. We all enjoyed Nela’s ribs!

Our annual membership renewal information will be mailed to everyone soon. Please take the time and send it back so that we can get those annual directories printed! We love new members! Anyone interested in our Tennis Club, please contact our membership chair, Joyce Taigen at 432-2940.

We also have lots of information on our Tennis Club website. Check it out!