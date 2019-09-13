A Plan Could Save Your Life

Emergency Evacuation Plan Talks: Thursday, Sept 26th

3pm – 5pm: Evacuation Route Poker Run:

• Collect your Playing Cards and learn about each of LWW’s evacuation routes and nuances of the gate exits. Begin at any gate and end at Club House. The 5th card given out at meeting. Big, big prizes for winners!

6pm – 8pm: Stone Gate Security & LWW Public Works Meeting: Lake Room, Club House

• Learn Security’s and Public Works role during an Evacuation. What they are doing to help us all be safer. And, more importantly, learn your role during an evacuation.