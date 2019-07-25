A Patriotic Tourney

On July 16 the Men Niners played a Red, Green–White–Blue Tournament in honor of our July 4 Independence Day, but this turned out to be somewhat confusing since the Italian flag is green, white and red. Is our current Tournament chairman Italian? Or is he just honoring the first Italian pro, Francesco Molinari, who won the Open this year?

Well, we’ll never know for sure, but in the meantime, here are the results of the tournament:

Congratulations to all our winners. Barna Szabo reported to me that Andy Sponslor in the top foursome shot his best nine holes with a 38. Mike Stratman, our Tournament chairman, confirmed that his good score was instrumental in his foursome taking home First Place with a 116. The Second Place score was 11 strokes behind. Neither Sponslor or Stratman are Italian.

This past year this reporter has been featuring members of the Niners who had extremely interesting lives before they took up golf full time. This time I’m putting the spotlight on Mike Stratman, who is our Tourney chair and Golf Committee liaison for Lake Wildwood.

Last month we featured Bernie Scalisi, who is a know-it-all, and before that Bob Martin and Rick Kahil, who couldn’t stop volunteering. Mike Stratman started a business from his kitchen table selling airplane parts to owners and distributors of small planes. Over time his business prospered as more people got an interest in flying their own planes.

Mike admits he was lucky because a lot of good things happened along the way, including making a reputation for himself as a reliable source for small plane parts. He was so successful developing his trade that he was able to retire in his fifties after selling to one of his competitors.

Mike, however, wasn’t content being successful in one aspect of his business; he wanted to prove he could advance the technology in small plane operation by innovating and inventing new and better products for the small plane market. So he spent a lot of time fooling with the steering the plane while it was still on the ground. And then when he felt he was ready, he took his plane to a local site for a flight to prove his system would work.

Please view the accompanying photograph of a young ambitious Mike proving his new invention. It only proves that no one can be successful in everything they choose to do. As far as we know, this is the first airplane crash that happened without getting off the ground. Live and learn.

In the next couple of weeks you’ll be receiving a questionnaire to survey the wants members have for our Club. Please fill it out and return. Thanks.

See you on the course.