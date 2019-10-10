A Non-Traditional Scramble

Our September tournament was played in October (Oct. 1) because of weather conditions and course conditions. The rules of play are quite different from most other scrambles. For example, on holes 1 and 6, when each member of the foursome teed off, the team selected the worst drive instead of taking the best. That is what is meant by Non-Traditional.

There were other unusual rules set in play but you can get the drift that our scramble was designed by sadists. Our Tournament chairs, Mike Baca and Mike Stratman, do an amazing job of keeping the rules interesting.

The results were kind of interesting as well. First Place score of 35 was par, Second Place was 36, one over, and Third was 37, two over. And interestingly, for Third Place we have six foursomes tied. It’s a testimony for setting up our groups on an equal basis. That has been a goal for awhile.

Here are the results:

When I mentioned to Dave Nelson that our group really ham and egged it, he thought I was inviting him to breakfast. As an explanation for people not familiar with that expression, it means that each member of the foursome contributed a shot that won the hole.

As the end of the season arrives, we have to select the Captain’s Plaque player. Right now, here are the top five players who are in a good position to win: Joe Mutascio, Mike Stratman, Barna Szabo, Lou Lawver and Dave Nelson. That award will be presented at our general assembly breakfast Dec. 12, at 9:00 a.m., in the Cedar Room.

Don’t forget to reply when asked if you will be attending. It saves the Club money when we have an accurate count.

We have two more tourneys before the end of the year — Oct. 17 and the Turkey Shoot in November. So keep those in mind if you are shooting to win the Captain’s Trophy.

See you on the course.