Since it began last June, Lake Wildwood’s Oaks Open Mic continues to attract live music fans and acoustic musicians from our Nevada County community.

Of special appeal, the number of women performing continues to grow and entertain customers enjoying the Open Mic. While the men musicians always offer a fun appealing blend of rock, pop, country, folk song covers and originals, the women performers have been delivering a level of unique musical talent and mojo all their own!

Offering a variety of soulful songs and covers performed in a live music venue, the ladies have really stepped up the night’s level of quality musical entertainment. Held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday evenings beginning at 6pm, the Oaks Open Mic features a variety of artists performing their songs in 15 minute sets with a monitored sound mix to insure a pleasing listening experience.

Attending customers also enjoy the tasty food and refreshing drinks ordered off the Oaks Clubhouse reasonably priced bar menu. Acoustic artists interested in requesting an Open Mic set should text the Open Mic Host, Bernie T. at 925-351-3672.