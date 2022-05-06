A Dozen Rodeos Later

Frank Goss exudes an infectious love of life. In fact, many would agree that he’s the heart and soul of Penn Valley’s progress.

With the Penn Valley Rodeo scheduled for May 20-21, you’re likely to find him, coffee mug in hand, making last-minute plans at the Daybreak Café. Busy as he is, he’s got a ready smile for other customers, most of whom he knows by name.

“This will be my 12th rodeo,” Frank explained. “I’m drawn to the people, the animals and the action, and that’s what keeps me involved. My current role is to encourage sponsorship from our generous local businesses, and my reward is getting to hear positive comments from people who attend, as well as the competitors. We take genuine pride in putting on a top-notch event.”

He’s always loved horses, and when he was 16, Frank saved up enough money to buy a black cutting horse named Beauty. “She lived up to her name, and we became good friends,” he recalled.

Besides the rodeo, Frank is involved with planning and building Penn Valley’s long-awaited Community Center, directly opposite the rodeo grounds on Spenceville Rd. “Our town has grown, and the need is urgent. It’s time to create spaces to hold meetings and places where young people can get together. During fire season, we need emergency facilities for horses, cattle and other large animals,” he added, “and our Community Center will address these crucial needs. I’m happy to assist our new Chamber President, Chrissy Benton, with this major milestone.”

What keeps him so motivated? “It’s important to have inspiration in your life, and even more important to make it a purpose. I’m privileged to have the time and energy to help in whatever way I can.”

Frank and his wife Vicki live in Lake Wildwood, and will celebrate their 57th anniversary this September. They have three children, four granddaughters and one grandson, all living in California. Vicki Goss is the director of The Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus, currently rehearsing for their upcoming concerts June 17th, 18th and 19th.

“Twenty-two years ago, Vicki and I came to this area for a family reunion hosted by my sister and brother-in-law, Dick and Suzanne Reese. We fell in love with Nevada County’s blend of the rural and the artistic. It felt like the right place for us to call home.”

Their combined dedication has enriched Penn Valley with music, bucking broncos and a future Community Center.

For further information about the rodeo, visit https://pvrodeo.com/ .

Courtney Ferguson has worked with Gold Country Senior Services for over 15 years. She’s also a freelance writer and a frequent contributor to Senior Living, focusing on ways to stay active and engaged throughout maturity. She can be reached at courtneycopy@gmail.com