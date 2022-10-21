A Conduit for Community

It is with much excitement and gratitude that I make my introduction. For those of you who notice this unfamiliar face, I am the new Special Sections Manager at The Union. For the past four years, I have been studying abroad in South Korea, and have not been able to return home to Nevada County due to the travel restrictions incurred by the pandemic. The hardest part about living in a city was the feeling of isolation even amidst crowds of hundreds. People in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, largely kept to themselves and avoided unnecessary interaction with strangers.

Now home and welcomed warmly into this new position as editor of The Wildwood Independent, I have come to appreciate the importance of community more fully. After my first day of work, I struck up small talk with a grocery clerk, telling her that I just started a new job, to which her face lit up while she congratulated me. That is just a figment of what community means to me—a bond where we celebrate each other’s wins and support each other in times of loss, regardless of if we know each other or not. I am overjoyed to be a conduit for this phenomenon, honing the voices of the Lake Wildwood community to foster connection and awareness.

The Wildwood Independent Editor