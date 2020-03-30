A Bright Spot in the Darkness

Finding it hard to verbalize the chaos of the last few weeks. Especially as I sit here, articulating my thoughts—and prayers— a week before you see them. All the issues I’ve witnessed in the last few days will be very, very old news by then.

So, to keep it simple, stay safe, be kind to your neighbor (no closer than six-feet) and try to avoid the hype of the national media focused on creating a scarier headline than on the facts. It truly is a different business than the one I joined in the late 70s.

If there is a positive, it is the reaction I’ve noticed being shown to one another. Smiles. “Helloes.” “Have a nice day!” “Be safe!” and more. The angst and anger prevalent in our society for the last few years seems to have taken a backseat to the new common enemy. We have joined forces to beat it and help one another. It’s like we all face the same demon, and that feeling of unity is taking a foothold…. we’re circling the wagons and asking all to join, regardless of philosophical or political differences.

There seems to be a genuine warmth in the greetings. The shared anxiety is creating a bond between us not felt since 9-11 of World War II. The “all-in-this-together” feeling, and the concern for one another, is real.

We will get through this. What our society and culture will look like then is yet to unfold. One thing I hope is we remember this feeling and it remains a strong part of our to the new society.

This will be over. Future history books will devote an entire chapter to it. I hope it has good things to say about us.

———

Please take care. Be kind to your neighbors and elbow-hugs to family and loved ones.