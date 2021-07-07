A Bridgeport Bridge Renovation Milestone!





On Monday May 24, the historical covered wood Bridge renovation project at Bridgeport in the South Yuba River State Park hit a major milestone!

The Bridge was lowered from the supporting structure that has held it suspended over the south fork of the Yuba River for the past 20 months onto its own foundation.

A major portion of the structural work has been completed and lowering it onto its own foundation was the true test! Also, the major arch support, which is such a distinguishing aspect of the Bridge, is starting to be installed along with the roof trusses. You can really see the Bridge taking shape again!

Also, the temporary steel bridge support structure will soon be removed. Finally, as the shake roof and siding are installed, we will all be able to see the Bridge very much like it was when first completed by David Wood back in 1862.

This historical treasure, the longest single span wood covered Bridge in the world, will soon reopen to the public. We will all be able to experience crossing the Bridge over the Yuba as did the early pioneers and miners.

We are all looking forward to the Grand Re-opening of the Bridge later this year. To follow the progress of the reconstruction there is a photo and video archive updated almost daily at southyubariverstatepark.org