A Big Thank You to our Dedicated Staff

Well, another (calendar) year-end is approaching fast. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2021, not much has changed with our Northern California catastrophic events. It seems like just yesterday I began my journey as the General Manager of Lake Wildwood. Finishing up my two years this October, I can only hope that 2022 brings some normalcy to our community. As many of you know, coming into and taking on new responsibilities in a new location, learning new cultures and business models, you want to hit the floor running. Running is just what we have all been doing. Let’s start by the creation of PSPS on my first week and 18 of the first 30 days we had no power. Fires, smoke, political elections, Covid-19, drought, more smoke, more fires. Numerous internal challenges like completing an irrigation project with Covid-19 staffing and shipping issues, draining the Lake for desilting, algae, injuries, employee morale, fatigue, and stress, the operational challenges with managing Covid-19—on and off again mandates, the tug of war on how to operate and who to listen to daily, and what is real and what is not.

Putting together a budget under these circumstances is like a magic show. Forecast? Forecast what? With all said and done, without the exceptional Staff and Management of Lake Wildwood, these issues would have taken out the most astute management team. I am blessed to be part of a very dedicated and efficient team. Having worked with some of the best in the industry from hotels, restaurants, elite golf and HOA communities, you as members of the community are also blessed with such a great group of ladies and gentlemen. Next time you have an opportunity to thank any one of the dedicated staff of Lake Wildwood, I wholeheartedly am asking you to do so. Start at the front gates with the Stonegate Security team, Golf team, Parks, Recreation, Food and Beverage, Administration, Environmental Management, and Public Works. Let’s start a new tradition here at Lake Wildwood by making this the best community in Northern California to not only live, but be the premier employer and environment to work and play.