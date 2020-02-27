Yes, our much-delayed January tournament was finally played Feb. 18. It was called “9 Hole Yellow Foursomes” but the markers for tee off were red, so between the history of our weather the past month and the regulations we were playing under, it led to a little confusion, which is a normal condition for the Niners.

The course was drastically shortened for this event and really put a premium on the short game including putting. When the final tally was made, here’s what the scores looked like:

Congratulations to all our winners.

In addition to the tournament, there was a prize for the player closest to the hole on number 3. Chris Heisler captured the prize with a tee shot of 12 feet 8 inches from the stick. Nice going, Chris.

All in all, the Niners were delighted to have a day worthy of a tourney. Bill Hamilton did his best to make putting as difficult as possible with hole placements. There was a lot of moaning heard by players lining up their third putts. However, the winning team of Bob Welti, Chuck Strang, Chito Gonzaga and Larry Rogers were able to overcome the greens by averaging 4.05 per hole. Great scores.

The Niners are ready for the March tournament with renewed energy by a promise of spring weather. Okay, spring, here we come.