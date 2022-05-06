7th Annual Tribute to our Troops

On May 15th, Lake Wildwood willhHost our Military men and Wwmen (Active, Guard, and Reserve) from Beale Air Force Base to golf and eats.

This is the seventh year in a row (not counting the break for COVID) that Lake Wildwood has hosted Beale AFB military men and women to say “THANK YOU” for your service. It has proven to be a great opportunity for golfers to meet and interact with young GIs. They have many and varied stories to share about their current service, deployments, and challenges and are anxious to hear about your experiences and careers. It seems that Veterans have especially enjoyed these interactions in past years. It has truly been a “win-win” experience for all involved during the past six events.

If you are a golfer, please consider playing. If you are a non-golfer, please consider hosting an airman. You may do everything at the Oaks Golf Pro-Shop Counter.

Sign-up sheets for volunteering to help or for donating use of your golf cart are posted on the bulletin board located across from the men’s restroom on the wall by the bar prep area in the Oaks lobby.

Sponsor an Airman to golf & a pulled pork sandwich & potato salad:

Playing Sponsors

▪Annual fee members: $70 (Includes your meal and an airman’s golf and meal)

▪Daily fee members: $105 (Includes your green fees, your meal and airman’s golf and meal)

Non-Playing Sponsors $55

▪Includes an airman’s golf & meal

When: Sunday, May 15th, 2022

Time: Check-in at 12:00, Shotgun at 1:00

Sign up by May 7th at the Pro Shop Counter.

Make Check payable to LWW Pro Shop.

“Our Troops Have Earned Your Support”