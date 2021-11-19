3rd Annual Artists of the Oaks Tour
December 4 & 5 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Artists of the Oaks
The weekend of December 4-5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. is your chance to meet the 12 artists participating in the 3rd Annual Artists of the Oaks Art Tour at six locations. You’ll see all types of medium (and all types of artists) ranging from watercolors to alcohol inks to computer generated art to fabulous fashion. Each of these artists is a member of the Artists of the Oaks Club here in Lake Wildwood. Some are seasoned artists and some and relatively new to the game of art.
Maps are available at the Clubhouse and in the Community Center. You can also see the map on the Artists of the Oaks page on Lake Wildwood’s website – LWWA.org- Artists of the Oaks Club.
18815 Wildflower Drive
Host: Linda Valli
Carol Bastelier- Photography and Mixed Media
Bob Keck- Digital Photography and Abstracts
Christine Clifton-Isle- Watercolor, Photography and Mixed Media
14925 Woodland Loop
Catherine Schaefer- Watercolor
14267 Lodgepole Drive
Jane Lee- Water Color and Mixed Media
13849 Lake Wildwood Drive
Anita Morgan- Acrylics
Mobiles
Christy Gurley- Wearables
Cheri Merrifield- Oils, Acrylics, and Mixed Media
19058 Lake Forest Drive
Tricia Burbank- Ceramics and Alcohol Inks
Cindy Alexander- Acrylics
18952 Chickadee Court
Natalia Corich- Mixed Media and Watercolor
Ron Ritcher- Photography
A huge thank you to Cathy Schaefer for spearheading this event for three years!
