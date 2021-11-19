3rd Annual Artists of the Oaks Tour

Natalie Corich, one of artists, will open her home on December 4th and 5th.

Photo submitted by Shelby McNamara

The weekend of December 4-5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. is your chance to meet the 12 artists participating in the 3rd Annual Artists of the Oaks Art Tour at six locations. You’ll see all types of medium (and all types of artists) ranging from watercolors to alcohol inks to computer generated art to fabulous fashion. Each of these artists is a member of the Artists of the Oaks Club here in Lake Wildwood. Some are seasoned artists and some and relatively new to the game of art.

Maps are available at the Clubhouse and in the Community Center. You can also see the map on the Artists of the Oaks page on Lake Wildwood’s website – LWWA.org- Artists of the Oaks Club.

18815 Wildflower Drive

Host: Linda Valli

Carol Bastelier- Photography and Mixed Media

Bob Keck- Digital Photography and Abstracts

Christine Clifton-Isle- Watercolor, Photography and Mixed Media

14925 Woodland Loop

Catherine Schaefer- Watercolor

14267 Lodgepole Drive

Jane Lee- Water Color and Mixed Media

13849 Lake Wildwood Drive

Anita Morgan- Acrylics

Mobiles

Christy Gurley- Wearables

Cheri Merrifield- Oils, Acrylics, and Mixed Media

19058 Lake Forest Drive

Tricia Burbank- Ceramics and Alcohol Inks

Cindy Alexander- Acrylics

18952 Chickadee Court

Natalia Corich- Mixed Media and Watercolor

Ron Ritcher- Photography

A huge thank you to Cathy Schaefer for spearheading this event for three years!