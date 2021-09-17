2021 Men’s Invitational

This year’s Invitational was quite different than in years past. The actual playing format was the same; however, there were many new twists and additions. The three day event had one theme, and that was ENERGY AND QUALITY.

Each day started out with a Bloody Mary Buffet. Wow, what a great start! Twelve items plus vodka if you wanted. The range was set up with our new bag stands and beautiful crowns of all new range balls. People were beginning to feel the vibes. Out on the course both Friday and Saturday, realtors Robin Hamilton and Steve Trotter hosted cold beer for the players.

After the rounds on Friday was probably the biggest twist from the past; there was a Block Party. Our objective was to involve not only the participants, but their significant others as well as members of the community. I think it worked. We had the Travis Mathews van there playing music, serving beer (donated by Rich Larson) and giving tee prizes to the participants. There was a fun Corn Hole tournament for the women run by Carlis, and a pin shootout run by Tyler. Dave Doench ran a very popular putting contest. If that was not enough, food and beverage was cooking brats and sausage. All of that was topped off with Lazy Dog serving their incredible ice cream bars. Energy was flowing.

Saturday was the traditional two rounds followed by a par three contest. Many of the wives and other family members joined in.

Finally, on day three, we had the last round. The flight winners were decided and moved on to the horse race. This event in and of itself is a party. It is an elimination challenge over seven holes with only two teams advancing to the eighteenth green. The energy is huge and there is a tremendous crowd (lots of community members) out in their carts cheering on their favorites. The suspense was thick and the pressure was even thicker. It got down to one team stepping in to the winners circle and hoisting the trophy. The day ended with an awards presentation recognizing each of the flight winners. In the end, it seemed to be a fun time by all.





As the say in the news room, “It is deadline time.” Next time I will post all the winners of all the different events.

Until then, thanks to Bill Hamilton, the course was in fantastic shape, to Chef Chad, Lauren, and the Food and Beverage crew for a great performance, and finally to Jim Knight and the pro shop for all their hard work.