2020 Tools Trash and Treasures Rescheduled
Tools Trash and Treasures is one of our favorite events of the year because it brings all our community together, outside, and allows neighbors to meet neighbors. Unfortunately with the “stay at home” order from the Governor and the required social distancing, the Parks and Recreation Committee has re-scheduled this event for September.
Dealing with a full September calendar and also trying to find a slot for the parking lot sellers was difficult, but we have scheduled the following dates: South Side, Sept. 19 and 20; North Side, Sept. 26 and 27; and the Marina parking lot sales Saturday, Sept. 26. Placards will go on sale Aug. 17.
We thank each of you for your flexibility while we deal with this unusual situation. Since we are staying at home, a lot of us have been accumulating things to sell at TTT; however, with the uncertainty and the need for 30 days prior to sell the placards, we did not want to risk having to re-schedule a second time and September felt safer.
Great news is that you will have more time to add to your selling pile! The sad news is that we will all have to wait until September as the Tools Trash and Treasures event is the only authorized “community garage sale,” so you will not be able to sell anything until the September dates.
Please stay safe and healthy and practice social distancing to stop the spread. Your Parks and Recreation Committee sponsors for the Tools Trash and Treasures Event.
