w2020 Kindergarten Registration
Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten; students turning 5 between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten (TK).
Parents may need the following items during the registration process (check with school to verify):
— Original birth certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)
— Child’s immunization records
— Health checkup — Report of Health
— Examination for School Entry
— Oral Health Assessment
— Emergency phone numbers/contacts
— Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)
— Health insurance policy number
— Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)
— The enrolling kindergartner
Call your child’s school for appointments and additional information.
Ready Springs School (TK-8)
Parent Meeting: March 10 (Tuesday) 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Registration Dates: March 24 (Tuesday), April 28 (Tuesday)
Hours: By Appointment Only
Phone: (530) 432-1118 or lastesana@pvuesd.org
Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)
Kindergarten Round-up: March 13 (Friday), 1:00–2:00 p.m.
Tour Dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 — RSVP only
Phone: (530) 273-8723
Mt. St. Mary’s Academy (TK-8)
Parent Meeting: March 25 (Wednesday)
Time: 6:30–7:30 p.m. (childcare provided)
Shadow Day: April 2 (Thursday) 8:00–12:00 p.m.
Registration open Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
No appointment necessary
Phone: (530) 273-4694
