w2020 Kindergarten Registration

Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten; students turning 5 between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten (TK).

Parents may need the following items during the registration process (check with school to verify):

— Original birth certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate)

— Child’s immunization records

— Health checkup — Report of Health

— Examination for School Entry

— Oral Health Assessment

— Emergency phone numbers/contacts

— Legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate)

— Health insurance policy number

— Proof of Residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address)

— The enrolling kindergartner

Call your child’s school for appointments and additional information.

Ready Springs School (TK-8)

Parent Meeting: March 10 (Tuesday) 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Registration Dates: March 24 (Tuesday), April 28 (Tuesday)

Hours: By Appointment Only

Phone: (530) 432-1118 or lastesana@pvuesd.org

Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)

Kindergarten Round-up: March 13 (Friday), 1:00–2:00 p.m.

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 — RSVP only

Phone: (530) 273-8723

Mt. St. Mary’s Academy (TK-8)

Parent Meeting: March 25 (Wednesday)

Time: 6:30­–7:30 p.m. (childcare provided)

Shadow Day: April 2 (Thursday) 8:00–12:00 p.m.

Registration open Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

No appointment necessary

Phone: (530) 273-4694