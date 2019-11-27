2020 Bocce Club Officers Announced

At the Bocce Club’s October Halloween social games Michelle Moore, 2019 Bocce Club President, announced that Gary DeRivi, is the Club’s new 2020 President!

Michelle shared her thoughts with the membership: “…After two years of guiding our Bocce Club’s success as President, I am delighted to pass the torch to Gary as our new President in 2020.

Gary’s been a regular mainstay and popular player. He will do a great job as your new Club leader. I have loved—and continue to love and enjoy the camaraderie and fun spirit of our bocce members. I have made so many new friends on the bocce court and always enjoy the monthly socials and tournaments.

Our Club’s inclusive welcoming of new bocce players is also especially attractive — and continues to be one of our core values that we always share when we recruit new members at the Annual Association Picnics. Thanks to all of you for the honor to serve as your President! I look forward to playing more bocce with everyone in the new year….”

With the successful 2019 bocce season in the history books, Gary’s new role as Club President is now effective. The other Bocce Club Officers for 2020 are: Tony Holland, Vice President/Tournament Director, Scottie Black, Treasurer/Social Committee Director, and Bernie Theobald, Club Communications Director. Patti Conway will also continue to help facilitate monthly bocce picnics and special events.

For more info about the Bocce Club go to: http://www.LWWA.org/Amenities/Clubs or call Gary DeRivi at 530-432-9059.