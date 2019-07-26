2019/20 Annual Meeting General Manager’s Report

First, I want to apologize for not attending the annual meeting. As you probably know, I am retiring. With my retirement comes the wonderful delight of moving a household full of furniture. Due to the fact that the movers decided to deliver our furniture on Sunday, my wife Polly and I had to be in Oro Valley, AZ, prior to the delivery which has taken me away from the opportunity to attend the event and talk to you.

With that explanation given, I am proud to present a very brief operational report for the 2018/19 fiscal year. I’ll start with the bottom line of the Budget which was approximately $200,000 better than budget. This surplus so to speak was accomplished through the hard work of an excellent management team and staff and will carry forward to the 2020/21 Budget to offset expenses for that fiscal year.

Another stellar accomplishment was the advancements made in our IT world. The Jonas system installation was finally completed; documentation for a long awaited security access system was prepared and bid so that it could finally be approved by the Board at the last Board Meeting; preparation for installation of Microsoft 365 which will greatly enhance staff productivity and membership experience was initiated and will be completed this fiscal year; and significant improvements were made to the Association’s website.

The Clubhouse or what I typically refer to as the Food & Beverage Department has and continues to be a real challenge in just about any community with no exception in Lake Wildwood. With that noted, huge improvements have been made by our F&B team. To exemplify these improvements, the first year of operation result in a massive loss of over $700,000 and last fiscal year the loss was over $400,000. However, over the past five months F&B beat budget by a considerable margin and is on track to a projected annual loss of less than $200,000. Not only have we seen that kind of improvement lately but the June F&B financial reflects a profit which I’m fairly confident is first for the F&B Department.

A last accomplishment I’ll note is the development of a much improved security service request for proposal that led to a much improved contract and service. There were several contract changes made to enhance security service with the most important being the placement of a much more effective on-site supervisor. With this requirement, Pete Newell was hired. Despite the challenges he faces with turnover, he has done a stellar job in improving response time, follow up, and more, to keep the Residents as safe as possible.

These accomplished during the past fiscal year are just but a few of the many improvements that came to fruition. As I noted previously, I am proud to present a very positive report and in spite of the challenges, time, and expense caused by a few lawsuits, I am extremely proud of my leadership and accomplishments during the time I have served as your General Manager. This has only been made possible through the talents and support of a great Management Team, excellent Board Members, outstanding committee membership, and a kind and supportive Membership. I thank all of you very much for your care and support. Although I will continue to oversee the operations and on-boarding of a new GM until late September and I look forward to retirement, I can genuinely tell you that my wife Polly and I will truly miss the overall environment and beauty of the area, and most of all we’ll miss the people. Thank you!