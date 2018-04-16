18th Annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Shines

After several days of steady rain, Sunday April 8th rose to beautiful blue cloudless skies. About 200 runners and 200 walkers, toured the streets and trails of Penn Valley. The Kids run was as always a highlight for both parents and runners. Many of the toddlers were running right out of their shoes. Sue Bartow's National Anthem made us all proud to be living in the "land of the free". Pastor Mike added some words of safe travels for the participants, and we were off!

The Golden Shoe awards were given this year to Sergio Higareda and Jade Bittner in the 5K, and Bjorn Jones and Makie Ohler in the 10K. Winners in the 10 and under age group were Stanley Mack and Kate Huseby in the 5K and Wiren Bratton in the 10K. Overall female 5K winner was Jade Bittner in the 11-14 age group, with Ethan Romeo winning his 10K, while Arianna Drageset was setting a record in the 10K. Morgan Rumpler won the 5K, 15-18 age group, with Hagan Noyes, and Isabelle Smith winning the 10K. In the 19-29 age group, Devon Cloud and Nicole Stucky lead the 5K and Liv Hale and Ryan Cain lead in the 10K. 30-39 age group winners were Michael Dunlop and Jennifer Miller in the 5K and Mike Manis and Melanie Marsico in the 10K. Sergio Higareda and Heather McClendan won the 40-49 5K, with "Delicate" Beth Bernasconi and Bjorn Jones taking the 10K. Lori Nelson and Bob Arnds won the 50-59 5K with Matt Cressa and Makie Ohler winning the 10K. Anne King set a course record in winning the 5K 60-69 age division with Mike Busby also winning. Karen "I'm Running Boston" Henderson won the 10K. Gordon Keller beat most of his younger runners in winning the 5K 70-79 age group. Susan Madigan set a course record in the 5K 70-79 age group. Our oldest, but feeling young again 80 and over winners were Lynne Hurrell in the 5K and Ron Gross, who set a course record in winning his race.

A big thank you to all who participated this year, making our 18th annual a BIG success. Also this event cannot happen without the help of the Penn Valley organizations Lions, Rotary, Chamber, and NEO. A big thank you also to our many sponsors who believe in and support our run, and want to better this community. Thank you to many who volunteered because this event is all about Penn Valley. Come out and join us next year and see why the Daffodil is such a great event for all.

—Gene Gilligan