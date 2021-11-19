18th Annual Cowboy Christmas

The Cowboy Christmas celebration is a delightful way to begin the 2021 Holiday Season. Bring friends and family for this downhome holiday festivity over the Thanksgiving weekend! On Saturday, November 27, at 4:30 p.m., following Small Business Saturday in Penn Valley, the joyous celebration will begin at the Penn Valley Shopping Center.

Photo submitted by Destiny Bradt

Dazzling lights and country Christmas melodies set the scene for a memorable evening. Join us as we greet Santa Claus, who will be present to start the holiday gift giving with treats for the children and laughter for all ages. The Village Center will be decorated at its absolute best, with dazzling lights and a cheery tree – all in Cowboy Christmas tradition.

Hot drinks and dessert will be provided. Be sure to dress warmly in your favorite Western attire and don’t forget to browse the wonderful shops located in the Penn Valley Shopping Center located on the corner of Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road in Penn Valley.

Admission, food and all activities are complimentary! This annual holiday event is hosted by the Martines Family of Penn Valley. For more Information please call the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce: (530) 432-1802.