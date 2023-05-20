Staff Writer
There’s reason to celebrate at CarpetPro, Grass Valley’s go-to place for carpet, upholstery, area rug, tile & grout, and air duct cleaning. The service even offers janitorial services. If it needs to be cleaned, CarpetPro owners Patty and Brian O’Looney will find a way.
The past 20 years have reassured the O’Looneys that they made the right decision when they relocated their children from the Bay Area to Nevada County about 22 years ago.
“(Brian) was in the car business,” Patty said. “We wanted to get out of that because he worked every day, (including) weekends and our son was a baby and he wanted to be able to help coach and just be there for the kids.”
The knack for cleaning comes naturally to Brian, who has years of experience.
“When I was younger my dad and I owned a janitorial business,” he said, “then I got in the car business. I was running car dealerships and when we moved up here I wanted to raise my kids. I never got to see them when we lived in the Bay Area so we moved up here. I decided to get back in the cleaning business.
“I went to school, I got certified, I bought the best equipment and started it from scratch. I got the name in my head and the logo on my computer and we went out and spent a lot of money on a van but we had no work because you can’t clean carpets until you have a van. And so we got the van and started from there and now it’s been 20 years. We have three trucks and good crews—all local guys—and we live locally and serve all of Nevada County.”
The O’Looneys are proud of the life they’ve created over the past 20 years and are grateful that they have been able to spend more time with their children, with whom they are very close.
“It’s been a blessing to have a family business that gave time to family,” Brian said. “I got to coach my kid through baseball and basketball and golf. I think the whole thing was a blessing. It’s hard to go from a corporate world to owning your own business. We’re very close with our kids. It made it available for us to always be there when they needed us.”
“Our son is almost 22 now and our daughter is 17, and it’s been huge for them because we do everything with our kids,” Patty said. “We’re so close. It’s been awesome.”
While Brian is typically out with his crews, Patty answers the phones and takes care of business around CarpetPro headquarters. Their efforts have earned them numerous “Best Of Nevada County” awards as voted by readers of The Union.
“People can email me off our website, but I prefer the old-fashioned way,” she said. “Just call me and we can talk about what they have and what their needs are and book an appointment through me. I always answer the phones. That’s probably the easiest way.”
Brian said it is most satisfying to see the transformation that takes place when something is deep cleaned, and he enjoys seeing the reactions of his customers when they see the difference.
“For us in the carpet cleaning aspect of it, the reason I love it and still do it to this day, is you get your satisfaction right then and there,” he said. “You get the customers to go, ‘You did a great job’ or ‘The difference is…’
“We have different people that just thought the tile was that color or the carpet was that color originally and then we clean it. I’m gonna say, ‘Hey come take a look at this and you’re going to look at it and go ‘wow!’ I look for that gratification right away, where sometimes you sit at a job and you do your work every day and you go home and nobody ever says anything to you. Well, every day we never have an unhappy customer. They are always ecstatic that we are there. It’s just kind of that positive…it’s fun. I enjoy the heck out of it.”
Now that they are obviously well established in town, CarpetPro has seen many repeat customers and have even befriended some of their clients.
“We have some of the same customers we had 20 years ago,” said Brian. “Most of our customers are repeat customers but every day, on every calendar, we have who’s new or repeat. It’s neat to see the new ones and it’s great to see the old ones. Some customers make us chocolate chip cookies. There’s some customers we have where we’re cleaning the kids’ houses now. It’s interesting when you’re into something that long and you’re still growing every day. We’ve been busier every year we’ve been in business. It’s not like we have ever slowed down.”
Looking back on the past 20 years, the O’Looneys are thankful for the business they’ve created and the people they have met along the way.
“We treat our customers like family,” Patty said. “We care. We talk about our kids, and their stuff in life. It’s been fun. It’s been great. Hopefully we can go for another 20.”
CarpetPro can be reached at 530-432-5700 or by visiting carpetpro.net.