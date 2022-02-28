 Turning up for ‘Big’ Rick: Fundraiser brings in over 9K for Rick Dusio | TheUnion.com
Turning up for ‘Big’ Rick: Fundraiser brings in over 9K for Rick Dusio

Elias Funez
  

A large show of support for Rick Dusio descended upon the Dew Drop Inn off of Highway 49 at Cerrito Road Sunday to take part in a haircutting fundraiser. Dusio suffered a severe stroke complicated by internal bleeding. Gold Country Harley, Hessians, The Great One’s from Sacramento and many other motorcycle clubs came out in support.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Folks share camaraderie and funds in support of Rick Dusio Sunday at the Dew Drop Inn south of Grass Valley where at least $9,000 was raised to help support his medical costs.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

 

