Turning the tassel: North Point Academy graduates 50 students

Elias Funez
  

North Point Academy graduate Eve White moves her tassel over, indicating her promotion from high school Tuesday morning at the school’s campus by Nevada Union High School. White was one of four students to receive valedictorian honors.
Photo: Elias Funez
Family and friends gather in the courtyard at North Point Academy in Grass Valley to take photos of their graduate. About 50 students graduated, with 40 taking part in the walk-through ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
North Point Academy graduate Luke Peevey walks the red carpet to the stage in the school’s courtyard, where Tuesday’s graduation ceremony was held.
Photo: Elias Funez
The North Point Academy campus was awash in blue-and-white balloons during the graduation of the class of 2021.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dana Dickinson gets an adjustment to her cap and gown from sister Daphne Powers during Tuesday’s North Point Academy graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Every family member who wished to attend Tuesday’s North Point Academy graduation ceremony could watch a walk-through promotion.
Photo: Elias Funez
North Point graduate Tayla Duncan is given a hug on stage during Tuesday’s ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez

UPCOMING GRADUATION EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

NEVADA UNION HIGH SCHOOL

When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student

THURSDAY

GHIDOTTI EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student, availability closed this week

SILVER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Springs’ field — 140 Park Ave., Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four guests per student

VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vantage Point’s campus — 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

Drive-by celebration

FRIDAY

BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bear River’s football field — 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

