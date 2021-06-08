Turning the tassel: North Point Academy graduates 50 students
UPCOMING GRADUATION EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
NEVADA UNION HIGH SCHOOL
When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley
Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student
THURSDAY
GHIDOTTI EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley
Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student, availability closed this week
SILVER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Silver Springs’ field — 140 Park Ave., Grass Valley
Ceremony limited to four guests per student
VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Vantage Point’s campus — 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley
Drive-by celebration
FRIDAY
BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bear River’s football field — 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User