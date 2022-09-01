Turn on the heat: Highs will climb into triple-digits by Labor Day

The long holiday weekend is going to be a scorcher.

A large, high pressure system lingering in the region will send temperatures into the triple-digits, the National Weather Service said. The agency has issued an excessive heat warning for 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Nevada County intends to open cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday at the Grass Valley, 207 Mill St., and Penn Valley, 11252 Pleasant Valley Road, libraries.

Any relief isn’t expected until midweek.

“We are expecting relatively hot conditions to persist for days on end,” meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said.

The excessive heat warning stems from the cumulative effects multiple days of high temperatures can bring. Lows in the 70s bring little respite, and consecutive days of hot temperatures can lead to higher chances of heat injury, Littlefield said.

“It’s essentially draining to deal with these temperatures,” she added.

There is a bright spot on the horizon. There’s evidence of a low pressure system to the north, which could push out the higher temperatures by the following weekend, Littlefield said.

In the meantime, western Nevada County has some steep highs to contend with.

Today’s high is forecast to hit 97. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.

Saturday’s high will climb to 96, and Sunday’s will top out at 99. The high on Labor Day is expected to get to 101. Lows will settle between 68 and 72 all three nights.

Look for highs of 101 on Tuesday, and 98 on Wednesday. Thursday’s will get to 95.

Littlefield advised people to use their air-conditioning strategically, stay hydrated and not forget about pets.

“Be mindful of the hottest hours of the day,” she said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249