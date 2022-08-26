Turn off the red light: The day slots were locked and bordellos closed

Eighty years ago today, an agreement to cooperate with the United States Army was implemented in Nevada County.

The agreement, worked out following meetings between city and county leaders and military officials from Camp Beale (now Beale Air Force Base), stipulated that all slot machines and other gambling devices in the county would be locked away, and all bordellos would turn off their inviting red lights “for the duration” of World War II.

On Aug. 27, 1942, under the supervision of Sheriff Carl Tobiassen and police chiefs in both Grass Valley and Nevada City, the edict took effect. Had the terms not been agreed to — and enforced — Nevada County could have been declared off-limits to a steady flow of men being trained at the new camp. A private was paid only $50 a month, but with tens of thousands of soldiers and civilian workers passing through Beale during World War II, Nevada County businesses stood to benefit.

When construction of the cantonment began in early 1942, a committee of city and county residents considered the pros and cons of having an Army training camp located so near, and the impacts expected here after hundreds of civilian workers arrived, followed by thousands of soldiers. The committee wanted to develop a plan to deal with what was about to happen.

Three journalists headed the committee’s public relations effort: Robert Deward from The Union, Harley Leete from the Nevada City Nugget, and Walter Barrett of the Sierra Sun in Truckee. Their assignment was to “gather facts for an educational campaign to inform the public of the possibilities for business and the magnitude (of a nearby cantonment) on Nevada County communities.”

There would be several problems to contend with, Leete explained. “They begin with its inception. They develop with its progress. They mature with its completion. They cover every phase of community activity and life.”

The committee was concerned with potential problems associated with having a large training camp so close to Grass Valley and Nevada City. They had questions they wanted answered.

In 1916-17, as cantonments were being built across the nation in preparation for World War I, it became the War Department’s policy that the types of vice and entertainment that gravitated toward communities located near military camps had to be dealt with firmly by local officials. As World War II escalated, the same approach was taken with regard to new training centers, and that meant prostitution and gambling in Nevada County were in jeopardy. But would the Army insist on a total ban or was there room for compromise? Maybe vice in moderation?

A WINK AND A NOD

In those days, prostitution and gambling operated here with a wink and a nod by law enforcement and elected officials, so the county committee needed clarification:

“Prostitution: Will it be eliminated? If so, how? Will it be regulated? If so, how? How many will there be? Where will they be housed?

“Gambling: What will be done about that? How?

“Entertainment: If 35,000 or more he-men are to be kept in line, they must be given something interesting to do when off-duty. How? In what quantities? By whom? Where?

“How shall we prepare ourselves to set up and handle the controls?”

The Army stood firm. There was no need to consider where prostitutes would be housed, because prostitution would not be allowed. And slot machines, operating at a number of Nevada County bars, would be removed and placed in storage by law enforcement. No exceptions.

In addition, bar owners were forbidden to serve alcohol to soldiers in uniform, and gas station owners were warned that if patrolling military police spotted men in uniform using their restroom to change into civilian clothes, the station would be fined and repeat offenders ordered to shutter their business until the war ended.

To disregard these wartime mandates — including violations by well-meaning citizens wanting to buy a beer or two for a soldier about to deploy to a war zone and unknown future — could lead to Nevada County being declared off-limits. So at the agreed-upon time of high noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 1942, slots were removed and red lights dimmed until World War II ended and training at Camp Beale ebbed.

The date is special for me, because shortly after 7 a.m. that morning, in San Francisco, I was born. Then, in 1977, when I moved to Nevada City and became a bartender at the National Hotel, I was shown the small room there where slot machines clanged and rang before — and after — World War II.

It was my first Nevada County history lesson, taught by a retired bartender who had lived here during the war.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com