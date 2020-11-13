Turkey Trot goes virtual this Thanksgiving

To register for the 15th annual Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot visit http://www.meb2turkeytrot.com . The cost is $25 per person 15 years and older, and $12 for kids 14 and under.

In years past, Mike Bratton would make an address at Hooper Stadium ahead of the race, remembering his son, delving in to the event’s mission and reminding all in attendance to be thankful for what they have. He will continue the tradition this year, and can be heard on KNCO and Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot is going virtual.

Due to COVID-19, the annual fundraiser 5K/10K, which usually draws thousands to Hooper Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, has adjusted its format for its 2020 iteration.

“We gotta do something,” event co-founder Mike Bratton said. “Our benefactors really need the funds the community brings to the MEB II Foundation.”

The event will now be held virtually, with participants completing a 5K or 10K run/walk on their own and sending in their times once done. Photos of trotters are welcome and will be posted on the http://www.meb2turkeytrot.com website. Keeping in MEB II Turkey Trot tradition, the Bratton family encourages trotters do the run or walk alongside family and loved ones.

To register for the 15th annual Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot, visit http://www.meb2turkeytrot.com. The cost is $25 per person 15 years and older, and $12 for kids 14 and under.

MEB II Turkey Trot T-shirts are in limited supply this year, and will be available to only those who register by Tuesday.

“It’s all in fun,” Mike Bratton said. “It’s been a tough year, but there is so much to be thankful for.”

Participants can complete their 5K or 10K anytime between now and 10 p.m. Thanksgiving. Top three times in age and gender groups will receive medals. Trotters will also be entered into a raffle with prizes from local stores La Te Da, Mountain Recreation and Trkac.

The Turkey Trot is a major fundraiser for the MEB2 Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization funded by local community and business support. The foundation’s primary focus is to support local youth activities and athletics, Anew Day, and suicide and depression awareness and prevention in Nevada County.

The foundation was developed 14 years ago after Michael Edward Bratton II committed suicide at the age of 25. A Turkey Trot fundraiser to support Nevada Union athletics was something Michael Bratton had envisioned hosting before his death. His family made it a reality and since its first running in 2006, the event has raised $560,000 after expenses, all of which has gone back into the community.

“We made it a mission of our family to get out the word that mental health is not something to be embarrassed about or ashamed of — there is help,” said Mike Bratton. “Don’t hide it, find help. Parents, be educated about it. When moods change, grades drop suddenly or stuff happens that isn’t normal, there is potentially something going on and there is help. There is a place where you can receive help and love and care and someone to listen to you and help give you the tools to get through whatever you’re going through.”

Anew Day is a local organization which provides low cost and free counseling for those in need. To learn more about Anew Day visit http://www.anew-day.com.

Walter Ford is a freelance writer who can be reached at walterford44@gmail.com.