facebook tracking pixel Turkey Trot draws hundreds to Hooper Stadium (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Turkey Trot draws hundreds to Hooper Stadium (PHOTO GALLERY)

Michael E. Bratton II Turkey Trot returns after two year hiatus

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Michael Bratton addresses the crowd of nearly 2,000 participants gathered at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley Thursday morning prior to the annual Michael E Bratton II Memorial Turkey Trot, which made its return Thanksgiving morning. This is the 17th annual memorial run held in honor of Michael Bratton II who took his life at 25 years old. Proceeds from the event go towards Anew Day and other local organizations that promote mental health awareness. For more info visit http://www.anew-day.com
Photo: Elias Funez
Walkers follow up behind the initial wave of runners during the 17th annual Michael Bratton II Turkey Trot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Michael Bratton address the hundreds of runners and walkers gathered to take part in the memorial Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
And their off. Hundreds of runners and walkers take to the course of the Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot Thursday morning at Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
You can’t catch the gingerbread running team, ready to take on the 5k/10k walk/run Turkey Trot Thursday morning at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Michael Bratton II Turkey Trot participants don all types of turkey related attire during Thursday morning’s annual run.
Photo: Elias Funez
A piece of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream readies to take on the Turkey Trot course Thursday morning from Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
This stylish runner readies for the 5k/10k run/walk Turkey Trot Thursday morning at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Walkers take to the 5k/10k walk/run course beginning at Nevada Union’s Hooper Stadium Thanksgiving morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners ready their bodies by filling up on snacks and drinks before Thursday morning’s run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners ready their bodies with a stretch and warm up session hosted by Fit Culture prior to Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Medals for 2022 Turkey Trot runners are ready to be given out at the finish line of Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving run/walk, which has made its post Covid return.
Photo: Elias Funez
This group readies to take on the Michael Bratton II Turkey Trot Thursday morning from Nevada Union’s Hooper Stadium.
A pair of runners ready to take on the 5k/10k Turkey Trot course.
Photo: Elias Funez

News

How many is too many?

Tim Kiser, the city manager for Grass Valley, presented solutions to the growing number of short term rentals (STR) within the city limits at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...