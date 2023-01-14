Union Columnist and radio talk show host Marc Cuniberti concludes his annual “Turkey Matters” matching funds turkey drive for Interfaith Food Ministries in Grass Valley. Funds raised supplied turkeys to those in need for the holidays. A total of $5,818.00 were raised from the program which ran from early October to December 23rd.
'Turkey Matters' matching funds donated to IFM
