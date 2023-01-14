Turkey Drive matching donation to Interfaith Food Ministry

Marc Cuniberti (left) Shelby McNamara Interfaith Food Ministries Development Director (center) and Executive Director Phil Alonso (right) are pictured following the donation of $5,818 to Interfaith Food Ministry by Cuniberti. The donation concluded his annual Turkey Matters, matching donation drive.

 Courtesy Photo

Union Columnist and radio talk show host Marc Cuniberti concludes his annual “Turkey Matters” matching funds turkey drive for Interfaith Food Ministries in Grass Valley. Funds raised supplied turkeys to those in need for the holidays. A total of $5,818.00 were raised from the program which ran from early October to December 23rd.