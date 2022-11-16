‘Turkey Matters:’ Interfaith Food Ministry donation program underway

The 31st annual Turkey Matters matching funds program is now underway. Pictured are Marc Cuniberti (left) and Phil Alonso, Executive Director Interfaith Food Ministry (right).

Submitted photo

The 31st annual Turkey Matters matching funds program is now underway at Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County, according to a press release.

KVMR Money Matters host and The Union financial columnist Marc Cuniberti will match donated funds to buy turkeys for the upcoming holidays now through December 23, the release states.

Donors can contact Interfaith Food Ministry at (530) 273-8132 to contribute or visit their website at https://www.interfaithfoodministry.org/ . Look for the “Turkey Matters Program” link for funds to be eligible for matching.

Interfaith Food Ministry is located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.