Grass Valley weather: Slight rain chances Saturday, Monday

A tulip and forget-me-nots after the rain at Ananda Village.

 Submitted to The Union

The spectacular tulip bloom that fans have come to expect at Ananda Village’s Crystal Hermitage every April is late this year.

Only a few of the expected 19,000 tulips have bloomed so far, so the Springtime at Ananda tulip festival is extended until May 14. The colorful flowers are taking their time because of last’s month’s heavy snow and rain.