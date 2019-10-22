Nevada County shutoff: Get updates on the possible PG&E outage here

PG&E says over 42,000 Nevada County customers could lose power on Wednesday, if the utility opts to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Chicago Park, North San Juan, Soda Springs and Washington could have their power cut starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday, PG&E has said.

Strong winds starting Wednesday are the impetus for the possible shutdown.

“The primary focus for strong winds will be in the mid-elevations and foothills in the Sierra,” PG&E’s website stated.

Check back for more on this story.