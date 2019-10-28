Tuesday, Oct. 29, power shutoff event: PG&E may proactively turn off power

UPDATED at 11:39 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28):

From Nevada County OES:

National Weather Service Sacramento have announced Critical Fire Conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. They are predicting wind gusts of 20-25 mph Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds are predicted to decrease Wednesday, but conditions remain dry.

Please continue to be fire safe. With the current PSPS and weather conditions, this is a great time to review your family’s emergency evacuation plan. Find tips and checklists at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/ReadySetGoGuide

UPDATED at 10:41 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28):

From PG&E:

Potential Tuesday/Wednesday Public Safety Power Shutoff:

The event will impact approximately 32 counties across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County. This weather event is a separate system from the one that triggered the October 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that is still active. This is the third consecutive significant wind event in a week’s time.

In response to this anticipated event, Northern Operative Predictive Services has issued a high risk of significant fires for a geographical footprint that covers much of PG&E’s service area. The National Interagency Fire Center’s Geographic Area Coordination Center is also forecasting significant fire potential across Northern California beginning on Tuesday of this week.

Potential Impact

Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety. Portions of counties that may be impacted include, but are not limited to: Nevada, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Initially posted:

Weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service to portions of our service area.

Please check back for the latest information as the area and number of customers impacted are updated as weather conditions change.

Outages (weather event plus restoration time) could last longer than 48 hours. For planning purposes, PG&E suggests customers prepare for outages that could last several days.

PG&E has not yet listed counties that could be affected.

