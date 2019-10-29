Tuesday, Oct. 29: Grass Valley School District schools and programs closed, Sierra College open

UPDATE 8:27 a.m.:

All Nevada County schools are closed today due to the PG&E power shutoff except for the Sierra College Child Development Center, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter School and Sierra College Nevada County Campus, according to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m.: Bear River and Nevada Union high schools are also closed today due to the power shutoff.

All schools and programs in the Grass Valley School District will be closed today, Tuesday, October 29, according to Eric Fredrickson superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.

Currently there is no power at Scotten and Gilmore schools and PG&E has communicated that they plan to start shutting off power to other locations in our area later this morning, Fredrickson wrote in an email.

Including:

Lyman Gilmore

Scotten

Bell Hill Academy

Grass Valley Charter School

Our Kids Place

Grass Valley Little Learners

Before and After School Programs

OPEN:

Sierra College Nevada County Campus has power and is open. All classes, activities, events, and office hours are to be held as scheduled.