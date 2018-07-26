Tryouts for NU fall sports start Monday

Nevada Union's girls volleyball and girls tennis teams will be holding tryouts for the fall season starting Monday.

Girls volleyball tryouts run Monday through Wednesday. The frosh team tryouts run from 12-2:30 p.m. in the Ali Gym. Varsity and junior varsity tryouts run from 3-5:30 p.m. in the Ali Gym.

Girls tennis team tryouts start Monday and run through out the week. Tennis team tryouts run from 10-11:30 a.m.

For tryout information for NU's other fall sports visit numiners.com/athletics or call Debbie Schorcht at 273-4431 x 2017.

All students must be approved through online athletic registration prior to participation.