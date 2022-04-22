Trying to recall: Supporters of supervisor recall effort have until May 31 to get signatures

With barely over 40 days until the June 7 primary election — which includes the District 3 and 4 Nevada County supervisor seats — the status of the supervisorial recall effort remains unknown.

Organizers have said the recall effort stemmed from COVID-19 restrictions imposed by supervisors, and formally started the recall process in December. They have until May 31 to get enough signatures in each of the five supervisor districts to trigger the recall.

Calvin Clark, an organizer of the recall and candidate for District 4 supervisor, said this week he didn’t know how many signatures had been acquired.

The number of signatures needed for each of the petitions is 20% of registered voters from each supervisorial district, said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, in an email.

“Our office has not heard from the recall proponents about the status of their efforts, so we don’t know how many signatures they have,” she said.

Heidi Hall’s District 1 requires 3,254 signatures. Ed Scofield’s District 2 requires 3,155; Dan Miller’s District 3 requires 2,829; District 4, whose supervisor is Sue Hoek, requires 3,101; and Hardy Bullock’s District 5 requires 2,776.

People can sign the petition at recallnevadacounty.org .

Recall proponents submitted a letter in January written by Grass Valley attorney Barry Pruett that describes their motivation — to remove supervisors that “failed to reopen Nevada County by promoting lawless lockdowns directly violating religious freedoms and individual liberty.”

Supporters’ efforts to get an update on the process led to a dispute over opening a door at the elections office. In turn, the county filed for restraining orders against three supporters. A judge issued a restraining order against only one — Teine Rebane Kenney.

Since then, rules have changed. Masks are no longer required to travel on most airlines or in many public spaces. The Nevada County Courthouse is one of the few public spots requiring masks.

Supervisors in formal documents have called the recall effort “unwarranted” and “a waste of your taxpayer dollars.”

Hoek described the recall as “divisive, expensive, and unnecessary,” while Scofield used the word “unwarranted” and ”a waste of your government’s time and a waste of your taxpayer dollars.” Rebuttals from Miller, Bullock, and Hall expressed similar thoughts.

Adona said the office has 30 days to verify the signatures and ensure thresholds were met.

“If so, we’ll create a certificate of sufficiency and present it to the Board of Supervisors,” Adona explained. “It will be up to the board to issue an order calling for an election.”

Then, the elections office will hold an election “no sooner than 88 days nor later than 125 days from the notice of election,“ over which time candidates will be given an opportunity to file to run as replacement candidates.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com