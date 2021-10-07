Trying something new: AnimalSave to hold first “A Furry, Furry Fest” for annual fundraiser

A pair of senior cats, Joey and Flop, at AnimalSave sit on a day bed where they can stay, as they are now “retired” or hard cats to adopt out. AnimalSave’s fundraiser “A, Furry, Furry, Fest” is coming up.

Photo: Elias Funez

AnimalSave is trying something new this year.

The organization , whose main programs are fosters and adoptions and a low cost spay and neuter clinic, has made changes to its annual fundraiser, according to Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus.

In AnimalSave’s approximately 20 years of holding major fundraising events, these have included the “Santa Paws Auction” at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, and later “A Furry, Furry Night,” a dinner event held at AnimalSave’s Grass Valley facility.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization opted for a virtual auction as its annual fundraiser, hosting it through Zoom, said Niehaus. The organization had hoped to once again host an in-person event this year, but didn’t feel comfortable with a full return to normal, she explained.

AnimalSave adoption manager Lotus Jayne helps socialize a litter of kittens this week off East Main Street.

Photo: Elias Funez

So, this year’s fundraising efforts combine the two formats — holding an online auction Wednesday to Oct. 23, as well as hosting “A Furry, Furry Fest,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at AnimalSave’s Grass Valley facility.

Setting the event during daytime hours and outdoors, for “more of a street fair-type event” open to the public, Niehaus said the organization is hoping people bring their kids and dogs when visiting. She added that masks will be required at the event.

Entry to the event will be free, with activities including music and dancing, a photo booth, and a raffle, according to a news release. Food and beverages will also be for sale.

While she expects this year’s events will not reach the amounts raised in previous fundraisers — with “A Furry, Furry Night” netting AnimalSave between $30,000 and $45,000 in past years — Niehaus is hopeful that the varied assortment of items up for auction will attract interest.

Pancake, bottom, and Princess are a pair of cats that are available for adoption from AnimalSave.

Photo: Elias Funez

On the online auction, Niehaus said the local businesses that will be sponsoring prizes — including Tim the Tree Man, A Finer Detail, and The Soil Broker — are mainly part of a core group which has repeatedly donated to AnimalSave’s auctions. She added that it is a difficult time for AnimalSave, and perhaps most nonprofits, to ask businesses for donations.

“The fact that folks are so generous, and sponsors have been very generous this year, I’m actually pretty amazed for what’s going on this year,” said Niehaus.

PROGRAMS

Niehaus is one of the latest adopters with AnimalSave’s foster and adoption program — becoming a “failed foster” last month after she first fostered a kitten named Bumbles, and then decided to adopt him instead.

Bumbles was one of many kittens which have gone through AnimalSave’s care this year, Niehaus said in an email.

Bumbles is one of many kittens to come through AnimalSave’s care this year, and was adopted last month by the organization’s executive director, Carolyn Niehaus. A “failed foster,” Niehaus says she originally fostered Bumbles, but fell head over heels and decided to adopt him instead.

Submitted to The Union

According to a fact sheet provided by Niehaus, the organization has rescued and found homes for almost 6,000 animals since its foster and adoption program “began in earnest” in 2000.

The fact sheet states that AnimalSave developed the spay and neuter program after realizing that rescuing and finding homes for cats, while effective, was not enough to “turn the tide on the number of animals being euthanized in local shelters.”

Niehaus estimated that AnimalSave spays or neuters between 1,600 and 1,700 animals, mostly dogs and cats, per year — and a total of 27,000 since the clinic opened in 2008.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com