Andrew Trygg, the Information Officer at the Nevada County Sheriff's Department, has been selected as the next CEO of the The Nevada County Fairgrounds by the Nevada County Fair Board of Directors during their Tuesday meeting.
Trygg has served as the president of the Directors of the Nevada County Fairgrounds 17th District Agriculture Association since Nov. of 2013.
When asked if Trygg would resign from his position at the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Trygg replied, "Yes. This is a full-time commitment, and I will publicly announce my resignation next week with a formal press release."
A resignation letter for Trygg as president of the fairgrounds board of directors was read by Jim Franks, vice president of the board of directors.
Trygg expressed how his 10 years of service to the board was an honor and that through the difficult years [the board] worked together as a team, referring to the COVID-19 mandates during those years.
Tom Browning, another director of the 17th District Agriculture Association thanked Trygg for stepping up to the position.
Jim Franks, the vice president of the board now became president in accordance with the district's bylaws.
Trygg has served in multiple positions at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office from 2008 to 2013, including communications manager and senior sheriff’s dispatcher.
Trygg was a public safety dispatcher at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office from 2005 to 2007 and a sheriff’s dispatcher at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office from 2002 to 2005 according to the Nevada County Fairgrounds website.
The board also reviewed verbiage in the minutes of a meeting in November when it was agreed upon by the board that the Dry Diggins camping and music festival would not be returning in 2023.
The directors also chose a tentative theme for the 2023 fair: County Roots and Cowboy Boots.
The Nevada County Fair directors discussed the lineup for the main event in the stadium which can hold up to 5,000 visitors. A concert planned for Wednesday night; Friday through Sunday will have motor sports; however, ideas are being researched for the Thursday night event.