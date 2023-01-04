Andrew Trygg

Andrew Trygg has been selected by the Nevada County Fair Board of Directors as the next CEO. He will be stepping away from his role with the Nevada County Sheriff's Department as their Public Information Officer. 

 Marianne Boll-See

Andrew Trygg, the Information Officer at the Nevada County Sheriff's Department, has been selected as the next CEO of the The Nevada County Fairgrounds by the Nevada County Fair Board of Directors during their Tuesday meeting.

Trygg has served as the president of the Directors of the Nevada County Fairgrounds 17th District Agriculture Association since Nov. of 2013.