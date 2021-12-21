Truckee woman faces murder charge in fatal wreck

Sarah Elizabeth Lupyak



A Truckee woman facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal wreck is free on bond, authorities said.

Sarah Elizabeth Lupyak, 43, was arrested last Thursday on accusations stemming from the Sept. 11 crash, according to District Attorney Jesse Wilson and court records.

According to Wilson, Lupyak is accused of driving the wrong way around 12:30 a.m., headed westbound on eastbound Interstate 80, west of Highway 89 North, when she collided with another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver.

Following the collision, Lupyak was transported to a hospital in Reno due to her injuries, Wilson said.

After a toxicology report was conducted, it was determined that Lupyak was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She also has an August 2016 conviction for driving under the influence, Wilson said.

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Dec. 6.

Lupyak faces charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and could face life imprisonment if convicted on the murder charge, court records state.

Lupyak has since made her $500,000 bond, records state.

“This was a horrific tragedy that claimed the life of an individual,” Wilson said in an email. “Our office will work diligently to prosecute this case in accordance with justice and provide support to the victim’s wife and family. We appreciate the work of the California Highway Patrol for their investigation of this case and for the apprehension of Ms. Lupyak.”

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com