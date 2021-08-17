Truckee weather: Wind Lake Advisory and Red Flag Warning today
A Wind Lake Advisory and Red Flag Warning is in effect until tonight, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will remain hazy today and Wednesday. Today’s high will reach 79. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 41 tonight.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 73, with lows dipping to 40.
The sun will return starting Thursday, when highs will climb to 76. Lows will settle at 47 that night.
Friday’s high will reach 80, Saturday’s will top out at 75, Sunday’s will make it to 76, and Monday’s will hit 78.
