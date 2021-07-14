Truckee weather: Rain chances next week

A chance for thunderstorms enters the forecast for Truckee early next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be hazy before 8 a.m. today. Highs will reach 85, with lows dipping to 48 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight, with 20 mph gusts possible.

Thursday’s high will reach 80, and Friday’s will get to 79. Lows will settle around 46 both nights.

Saturday’s high will hit 83, and Sunday’s will climb to 85. Lows will be in the mid- to low 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s high will reach 85. Tuesday’s will top out at 84.