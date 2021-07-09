Truckee weather: Hot weekend, then cooler
Truckee will return late next week to highs in the mid-80s after a hot weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 89. Winds today and tonight will be 5 to 10 mph with gusts that could reach 20 mph. Lows will drop to 56 tonight.
Sunny skies will continue into next week.
Saturday’s high will hit 91, and Sunday’s will reach 93. Lows will settle around 58 both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 91, Tuesday’s will top out at 88, Wednesday’s will make it to 87, and Thursday’s will reach 85.
