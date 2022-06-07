Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to fall once weekend arrives
Temperatures will take a quick fall once the weekend arrives, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be mostly sunny to sunny.
Today’s high will reach 76. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night, with 20 mph gusts possible today. Lows will drop to 46.
Wednesday’s high will reach 75. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day, and 10 to 15 mph that night. Lows will settle around 46.
Highs will get to 81 on Thursday, 84 on Friday and 80 on Saturday. Lows will range from 48 to 51 over the three nights.
Sunday’s high will reach 68, and Monday’s will get to 70.
