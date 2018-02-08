Truckee resident dies after fall near Granite Chief

A Truckee resident is dead and two people were rescued after being stranded in an area of Granite Chief.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said its Tahoe Nordic Team responded to the scene on Wednesday, Feb. 7, for three stranded hikers.

One of the hikers fell approximately 100 feet down a cliff and ultimately died from the injuries suffered in the fall, News 4 and Fox 11 reported.

The identity of the hiker has not been released.